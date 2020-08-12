“We need all the strength and prayers to overcome this phase,” says Maanayata Dutt



The industry was in for a rude shock yesterday when they learnt that Sanjay Dutt had been diagnosed with third stage lung cancer.

His wife Maanayata Dutt released a note to the media today. In which she states, “I thank everyone who has expressed their well wishes for Sanju’s speedy recovery.” She further adds, “We need all the strength and prayers to overcome this phase. There is a lot that the family has gone through in the past years but I am confident, this too shall pass. However, it is my heartfelt request to Sanju’s fans to not fall prey to speculations and unwarranted rumours, but to just help us with their ongoing love, warmth and support.

Sanju has always been a fighter, and so has our family. God has yet again chosen to test us to overcome the challenges ahead.”



Maanayata concludes the note by saying that positivity is all they need from their fans right now, “All we seek is your prayers and blessings, and we know we will emerge as winners on the other side, as we always have. Let us use this opportunity to spread light and positivity.”



According to the reports, Sanjay Dutt might fly to the US for treatment. The actor’s next release Sadak 2 just dropped the trailer today on an OTT platform. And like always he has impressed everyone with his tough act in the trailer.