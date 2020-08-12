Warren Tredrea calls on AFL to scrap pre-season ‘farce’ to extend home and away season

Port Adelaide great Warren Tredrea has suggested the AFL should scrap its pre-season competitions as a part of the fixture format from next season onward.

AFL Players’ Association president Patrick Dangerfield advocated for more games, upwards of 27 per side, Tredrea said the ideal number would be a 34-game season – allowing all teams to play each other both home and away.

While he admitted that was unlikely to happen, Tredrea explained why a traditional organised pre-season competition is now obsolete for today’s AFL players.

“The pre-season comp is a farce, no one really tries, let’s do what we’re doing now,” he told Wide World of Sports’ Talk of the Town.

“Realistically, do we need pre-season comps? As a player, it was great to prepare, but nowadays as I evolved when I played, we went from road running, to sprint training, to the game-ball movement training.

“You’re effectively having three games a week, whether it’s a quarter, a half or four terms, so the players are better prepared going into Round 1 game-wise than they used to be.

“It used to be like you got fit then you got game-fit, now they’re game-fit when they start.

“I would suggest the best way to do it is potentially add three or four rounds and whack it on the start so you start at pre-season time and then you go through.

“You can even look at whether you have bundles of games for next year.

“We’ve seen with Nathan Buckley and Collingwood, they’re managing their squads (and) young players are getting opportunities like they never have before because of the (short) turnaround in games.”

According to Nine AFL reporter Sam McClure, while the league is in favour of continuing with a 17-game season, the implications on its broadcast deal could impede the pre-season being scrapped.

“It all comes down to money in the end, that’s the cynical, but realistic view,” he said.

“I think ultimately clubs like the idea of playing everyone once and having a 17-game season, and I think most clubs believe the pre-season comp doesn’t need to be official and you can organise scratch matches.

“If you’re reducing a season from 22 games to 17 and then you’re taking away pre-season games that Fox like to broadcast, what is the new TV deal going to be worth to the broadcasters?

“Ultimately, 60 percent of that money goes on to what the players are earning and what the clubs are able to spend in their footy departments.

“If the AFL could guarantee a similar amount of money, it would go back to a 17-game season plus finals.

“It means every game is worth just that little bit more and it makes the fixture easier from year to year.

“If one team plays West Coast in Perth one year, then the next year they face them in Melbourne. It becomes relatively simple.”