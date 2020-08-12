Viral video: Aamir Khan gets mobbed in Turkey

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have collaborated on Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is the official Hindi remake of the Forrest Gump and will have Aamir play a Sikh in the film. The first look of the actors are already out and though the film has been pushed from December 2020 release to December 2021, the makers want to wrap up shooting the film at least. Aamir headed to Turkey recently to shoot for some important sequences of the film and pictures from his arrival made it to the internet a couple of days back.

Now a viral video of the actor being mobbed by fans in Turkey has surfaced on the internet. Aamir is seen surrounded by a sea of people trying to click pictures with the superstar.

Well, stardom comes with its fair share of troubles too. Check out the video below,hellip;