Victoria’s death toll spirals after deadliest day; top doctor hits back at ‘frankly insulting’ aged care claims; New Zealand rushing to shut down growing outbreak

The tragedy being wreaked on Australia by coronavirus continues to grow after Victoria again exceeded the record for the most deaths in a single day.

As well as 410 new cases yesterday, the state recorded 21 new deaths, which were two females and one male in their 70s, six females and five males in their 80s, five males and one female in their 90s, and one female in her 100s.

Of those, 16 have been linked to aged care outbreaks.

Empty streets are seen on August 11, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia (Getty)

Premier Daniel Andrews said without the state’s tough new restrictions, Victoria would still be in lockdown in 2021.

“If we don’t drive down movement, if we simply won’t drive down the case numbers … we have absolutely zero chance of getting to the other side of this any soon.

“It won’t be a six-week strategy, it will be much, much longer.

“We will be into 2021 with significant lockdowns in place. That’s not acceptable.”