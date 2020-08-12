Victoria aged care COVID19 outbreak Dr Nick Coatsworth says aged care claims insulting

One of Australia’s top doctors has hit back at suggestions there was an attitude of futility towards COVID-19 deaths in the nation’s aged care facilities.

Dr Nick Coatsworth, the nation’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer, said there were many words used in witness statements during today’s Royal Commission into Aged Care that perhaps did not reflect the totality of the government’s response to the virus outbreaks.

“This is a virus that disproportionally affects the aged in our community. That is not a statement of futility, that is a statement of fact,” Dr Coatsworth said.

“It’s a statement that our most vulnerable in the community needed to be protected.”

He said from January, federal and state governments and chief health officers recognised “the propensity or likelihood of COVID-19 to cause severe morbidity and mortality” in the country’s aged population.

“Even if you don’t refer to the plans … we have locked down once across an entire nation to able to protect our most vulnerable,” he said.

“The assertion that there was an attitude of futility towards deaths in residential aged care in Australia is frankly insulting to the entire Australian community who locked down to prevent deaths amongst our most vulnerable.”

Victoria records its deadliest day of the coronavirus pandemic. (Nine)

The nation’s death toll is now 352.

Among Victoria’s 21 new coronavirus deaths are two females and one male in their 70s, six females and five males in their 80s, five males and one female in their 90s, and one female in her 100s.

Of those, 16 have been linked to aged care outbreaks.

So far, there have been 476 aged care residents transferred from residential aged care to hospital due to coronavirus outbreaks.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews continues to be grilled about the state’s decision to use privately contracted security guards for Victoria’s hotel quarantine program rather than ADF personnel.

Mr Andrews said he believed Emergency Management Commissioner Andrew Crisp’s statement contradicted the Federal Defence Minister’s claims about the availability of defence personnel.

“The availability of ADF resources is not something that I can speak to,” he said.

He would not address why ADF personnel were not used to run the state’s hotel quarantine program.

There are 1079 active coronavirus cases among healthcare workers in Victoria.

Mr Andrews said analysis showed the majority of healthcare workers were acquiring COVID-19 outside of their workplace.

“That is what the data is telling us,” he said.

The Premier said he understood there have been a number of issues raised in relation to PPE.