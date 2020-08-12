Vanessa Morgan Shares Baby’s Ultrasound Photo Amid Michael Kopech Divorce

Vanessa Morgan is putting one foot in front of the other—and so is her baby boy!

The Riverdale star has returned to social media with a pregnancy update a little more than two weeks after news broke that her husband, MLB star Michael Kopech, had filed for divorce.

“He’s a lil kicker,” Vanessa tweeted alongside an ultrasound photo, adding, “#bigfoot.”

The 28-year-old has remained uncharacteristically quiet on social media since fans learned of the split, and she’s yet to comment publicly on Michael’s divorce filing. E! News confirmed at the time that the athlete is the father of Vanessa’s baby boy.

Vanessa announced her pregnancy on July 24 with photos from the moment she found out the sex of her baby. “I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January,” the actress shared in part. “This little guy has already brought me so much happiness and a feeling of such a greater purpose.”