UFC 252 date, start time, card, schedule & odds for Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier 3

UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier will settle the score and stake their claim as the greatest heavyweight fighter in UFC history when the two square off in the main event at UFC 252.

The trilogy will take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 15, as Miocic will aim to send Cormier into retirement while the former champion looks to regain the title and ride off into the sunset as one of the greatest fighters of all time.

MORE: Bundle UFC 252 with an ESPN+ annual plan to save over 25%

The rivalry began back in July 2018 when Cormier halted Miocic’s title run with a shocking first-round knockout and became a dual champion in both heavyweight and light heavyweight.

But Miocic would get his revenge a little over a year later when he regained the title with a fourt-round TKO.

Miocic was well on his way to becoming the most dominant heavyweight champion in UFC history before Cormier derailed those plans. He’ll have the opportunity to prove that the first fight was a fluke and nothing more than a speed bump on his road to greatness. Meanwhile, should the 41-year-old Cormier defeat Miocic and call it a career, it will be hard to keep him out of the conversation as one of the greatest mixed martial arts who has ever lived.

Here’s everything you need to know about UFC 252, including the time, odds, full fight card info and how to watch Miocic vs. Cormier 3.

What time does UFC 252 start?

Date: Saturday, Aug. 15

Saturday, Aug. 15 Early prelims: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Prelims : 8 p.m. ET

: 8 p.m. ET Main card: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Live stream: ESPN+

UFC 252 takes place Saturday night, Aug. 15. Early prelims get underway at 6 p.m. ET, followed by prelims at 8 p.m. ET and the main card pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET.

How to watch UFC 252: Miocic vs. Cormier 3

In the United States, the UFC Fight Pass prelims, beginning at 6 p.m. ET, will be simulcast on UFC Fight Pass, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ in English and Spanish. The prelims continue exclusively on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET followed by the ESPN+ main card pay-per-view, which will begin at 10 p.m. ET.

In Canada, the early prelims are on UFC Fight Pass and TSN, the prelims are on TSN and RDS and the PPV main card is available on Bell, Rogers, Shaw, SaskTel, Videotron, Telus and Eastlink, as well as UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass.

How much does UFC 252 cost? PPV price for Miocic vs. Cormier 3

In the U.S., the UFC 252 main card is available via pay-per-view on ESPN+, which also requires a subscription. The PPV price for UFC 252 is $64.99 for current subscribers, while new subscribers can pay a bundle price of $84.98 for UFC 252 and an ESPN+ annual subscription, which is a savings of over 25 percent.

Click here to learn about the different pricing and bundling options with the ESPN+ platform.

Pricing worldwide varies by region and platform.

Where is UFC 252?

UFC 252: Miocic vs. Cormier 3 will take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas with no fans in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic. Neither Miocic nor Cormier are strangers to fighting in Las Vegas, but this will mark each heavyweight veteran’s debut at the UFC Apex.

Miocic vs. Cormier 3 odds for UFC 252

According to SportsInsider, it’s a dead heat with Cormier sitting as an ever so slight -115 favorite, meaning you would have to bet $115 to win $100. The current champion is just a shade behind at -105 where it would take a bet of $105 to win $100.

MORE: Get the latest odds at SportsInsider.com

Stipe Miocic record, bio

Name: Stipe Miocic

Stipe Miocic Nationality: American

American Born: Aug. 19, 1982

Aug. 19, 1982 Height: 6-4

6-4 Reach: 80 inches

80 inches Total fights: 22

22 Record: 19-3

Daniel Cormier record, bio

Name: Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier Nationality: American

American Born: March 20, 1979

March 20, 1979 Height: 5-11

5-11 Reach: 72.5 inches

72.5 inches Total fights: 24

24 Record: 22-2

UFC 252 fight card

Main card pay-per-view

Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier for Miocic’s heavyweight title

Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera; Bantamweight

Junior Dos Santos vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik; Heavyweight

John Dodson vs. Merab Dvalishvili; Bantamweight

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba; Light heavyweight

Prelims

Jim Miller vs. Vinc Pichel; Lightweight

Ashley Yoder vs. Livia Renata Souza; Women’s Strawweight

Chris Daukaus vs. Parker Porter; Heavyweight

Felice Herrig vs. Virna Jandiroba; Women’s Strawweight

Early Prelims