Uber likely to shut down temporarily in California over new driver ruling: By

() – Uber Technologies (NYSE:) Inc would likely shut down temporarily in California for several months if a court does not overturn a recent ruling requiring it to classify its drivers as full-time employees, reported on Wednesday.

“If the court doesn’t reconsider, then in California, it’s hard to believe we’ll be able to switch our model to full-time employment quickly,” the report added, citing Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi’s interview with MSNBC.

Uber did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

