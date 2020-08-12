Uber likely to shut down temporarily in California over new driver ruling: By

© . FILE PHOTO: Uber’s logo is pictured at its office in Bogota
() – Uber Technologies (NYSE:) Inc would likely shut down temporarily in California for several months if a court does not overturn a recent ruling requiring it to classify its drivers as full-time employees, reported on Wednesday.
“If the court doesn’t reconsider, then in California, it’s hard to believe we’ll be able to switch our model to full-time employment quickly,” the report added, citing Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi’s interview with MSNBC.
Uber did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
