Home Business U.S. shoes company Skechers opens flagship Paris store By

U.S. shoes company Skechers opens flagship Paris store By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2

© . The outside of a Skechers shoe store is seen at Times Square in New York

PARIS () – Skechers (N:) has opened a new flagship store in Paris, on the city’s well-known Rue de Rivoli, near the Louvre and other major tourist sites, the U.S. trainers and shoes company said on Wednesday.

The French capital’s retail sector has been hit hard by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Skechers has built a solid and loyal consumer base in France, and Parisians love to wear the brand,” said Stephane Drapier, general manager of Skechers USA France.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©