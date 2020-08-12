Tyrese Defends R. Kelly: Thou Shalt Not Judge!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Tyrese was one of several celebrities who remained silent during the arrest of R. Kelly — but now he’s speaking out in defense of the star.

“R. Kelly, with all of his videos, what he was doing musically and sonically and how he figured out a way to change and evolve and stay relevant all of those years. I know he’s got a lot of controversy and heat on him, I get it. So ain’t no need to get in my comments, and if you write some goofy sh*t I’ ma say it’s okay,” he said on The Joprah Show.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR