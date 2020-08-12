Tyrese Defends R. Kelly: Thou Shalt Not Judge!!

Tyrese was one of several celebrities who remained silent during the arrest of R. Kelly — but now he’s speaking out in defense of the star.

“R. Kelly, with all of his videos, what he was doing musically and sonically and how he figured out a way to change and evolve and stay relevant all of those years. I know he’s got a lot of controversy and heat on him, I get it. So ain’t no need to get in my comments, and if you write some goofy sh*t I’ ma say it’s okay,” he said on The Joprah Show.

He continued:

“I’m too real to fake it,” he continued. “I just have to say it. What I’ve learned over the years, man, is that there’s a lot of people in our industry, rather music, acting, producing, directing, studio execs, billionaires, real estate, the tech space – everybody is involved in something that they don’t ever want people to know about publicly. And I would say, you know what? Just let God do his job. And if I were to find out about what everybody is into, we probably wouldn’t be a fan of anybody. There’s some people that do what they do and they know how to keep they sh*t completely in the closet and again, when you have drug problems, you are an alcoholic or you got vices that may be inappropriate or whatever the case may be, you’re just trying your best to do whatever it is that you’re doing just hoping that people don’t find out about it. But I’m a Christian man and I have found that Christian people are the most judgemental. And that’s one of the scriptures in the Bible! It says, ‘Thou shall not judge.'”