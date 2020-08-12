Home Technology Twitter partners with NHL on rinkside seats for fan tweets in Toronto,...

Twitter partners with NHL on rinkside seats for fan tweets in Toronto, Edmonton

Isaac Novak
NHL fans in Canada can now snag rinkside seats via Twitter — or, rather, their tweets can.

As of August 10th, the official NHL Twitter account (@NHL) and individual team Twitter accounts will prompt fans to send tweets and photos of handmade signs using the hashtag #NHLWarmUps.

Top tweets will then be displayed on in-arena screens in Toronto and Edmonton during warm-ups. The idea is to help “connect the fans to the in-arena experience” amid the COVID-19 pandemic, says Twitter.

See an example of the tweets below:

In other sports-related Twitter news, the social media giant has announced a renewal of its partnership with WNBA to stream 10 regular season games.

