Twitter Drags Shaun King Over Kamala Harris

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Activist Shaun King has spent months dragging Sen. Kamala Harris — but after she was named Vice President pick by Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden, he changed his tune and is not being dragged by Twitter.

“That’s it for me. I am incredibly proud to see a brilliant Black woman, and HBCU grad, chosen as a Vice Presidential nominee. I’ve done political work my whole life. It’s rarely things dreams are made of. Kamala Harris is the most progressive VP nominee in American history,” he tweeted.

