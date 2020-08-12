Twitter Drags Shaun King Over Kamala Harris

Activist Shaun King has spent months dragging Sen. Kamala Harris — but after she was named Vice President pick by Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden, he changed his tune and is not being dragged by Twitter.

“That’s it for me. I am incredibly proud to see a brilliant Black woman, and HBCU grad, chosen as a Vice Presidential nominee. I’ve done political work my whole life. It’s rarely things dreams are made of. Kamala Harris is the most progressive VP nominee in American history,” he tweeted.

In a separate tweet, he added that “Among current United States Senators, I would rank Kamala Harris in the Top 3 on justice reform issues. As we know, she has a mastery of the system, but has evolved and grown a great deal on this. Her remarks on justice over the past 4 months were the best of ANY Senator.”

In the past, King has accused both Biden and Harris of contributing the the mass incarceration of Black men.

Twitter is not letting him get away with the contradiction.