TSR Updatez: Attorney General Daniel Cameron Meets With The Family Of Breonna Taylor-Mother Is “Confident” That “Justice Will Be Served” TSR Updatez: Attorney General Daniel Cameron Meets With The Family Of Breonna Taylor-Mother Is “Confident” That “Justice Will Be Served”

After months of protests and people speaking out, the Breonna Taylor case seems to have just made a major leap in progress.

On Wednesday, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron met with the family of Breonna Taylor, who was fatally shot in March by Louisville Metro Police Officers, while serving a search warrant.

After the meeting, her mother Tamika Palmer stated,

“I’m glad the attorney general asked for this meeting. He actually seemed sincere and genuine, which I appreciated. We let him know how important it was for their office to get all the facts, to get the truth and to get justice for Breonna. We all deserve to know the whole truth behind what happened to my daughter,” Palmer expressed.

The attorney general committed to getting us the truth. We’re going to hold him up to that commitment. At the end of the day, we have to (sic) bridge the community and the police,” she continued. That starts with the truth and justice. And we have to make real changes to keep this from happening to anyone else. The attorney general didn’t say which direction he’s pointing to, and I could be wrong, but after meeting him today I’m more confident that the truth will come out and that justice will be served.”

For months, people have rallied for the three officers to be brought to justice–celebs included.

As previously reported, Oprah bought billboards around Louisville, Kentucky with a message to residents to “demand that the police involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor be arrested and charged.”

The billboards include a link to UntilFreedom.com, which is a social justice group working to bring awareness to Breonna’s case.

“If you turn a blind eye to racism, you become an accomplice to it,” a quote from Oprah reads on the billboard.

Also, Porsha Williams, Yandy Smith, and Tamika Mallory were among the few notable celebs who were arrested in July, while attending a peaceful protest in Louisville, calling for the cops to be arrested.

