TSR Foodies: Thanksgiving Candy Corn Just Dropped To Get You Ready For The Holidays

Roommates, believe it or not, Thanksgiving is only a few months away! To celebrate, Brach’s candy has dropped a brand new candy corn flavor that tastes just like Thanksgiving….literally! If you ever wanted your entire Thanksgiving dinner turned into little pieces of candy corn, then you got your wish, as the new treats are now available in stores.

According to the packaging, the candy corn comes in six classic Thanksgiving flavors: green beans, roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, ginger glazed carrot, sweet potato pie, and stuffing. Thankfully, all those flavors aren’t mixed in one piece of candy corn, but in each individual piece instead.

The Thanksgiving candy corn comes in different colors that coordinate with the flavor, such as green for green beans and brown for roasted turkey. The unique, sweet and savory candy has already been spotted at select stores.

Some social media candy influencers have already spotted the Thanksgiving candy corn in various Walgreens throughout the country and were brave enough to try it. The initial verdict is that they enjoyed most of the flavors, especially sweet potato pie.

However, the turkey and stuffing flavor was a miss. “We’d say odd, but that would be forgiving. This flavor is downright wrong to be in candy,” one wrote in the review.

While this would normally be a very unusual entry into the candy market, 2020 has been so incredibly crazy that it seems to fit with the theme of such a jaw-dropping year.

