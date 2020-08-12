Trump Blasts Bill Maher After ‘Real Time’ Eulogizes President [VIDEO]

RELATED STORIES

President Donald Trump has criticized Bill Maher in the wake of HBO’s Real Time host delivering a mock eulogy for the sitting POTUS.

“He’s totally SHOT, looks terrible, exhausted, gaunt, and weak,” Trump tweeted on Wednesday, five days after the Real Time installment aired. “If there was ever a good reason for no shutdown, check out this jerk. He never had much going for him, but whatever he did have is missing in action!”

Maher’s virtual eulogy bit was born of the fact that the current United States president did not attend the funerals of such important political figures, from both sides of the aisle, as former Sen. John McCain, former First Lady Barbara Bush, and former Reps. Elijah Cummings and John Lewis (who passed on July 17).

“What kind of spectacular [pr–k] do you have to be that everyone’s last request is ‘Make sure that [a–hole] isn’t at my funeral’?” asked Maher. Then, after wishing Trump “a long healthy life in some place where he can’t harm America,” Maher launched into a mock eulogy that called the onetime real estate tycoon a man who “never once failed to put himself before others.”

“Some men look at the world and ask, ‘Why?’ Donald Trump looked at the world and asked, ‘What’s in it for me?’” said Maher.

Watch the full eulogy below: