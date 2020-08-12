Tracy Morgan’s Wife Files For Sole Custody

Tracy Morgan’s estranged wife, Megan Wollover, has filed for sole legal and physical custody of their daughter — 7-year-old daughter, Maven.

According to documents obtained by Page Six, she is also requesting alimony. Alimony is reportedly a part of their prenuptial agreement.

Wollover cited irreconcilable differences as the cause of the split.

Morgan is requesting joint legal and shared residential custody of their daughter, asking the court to allocate parenting time “in the best interests” of Maven. She wants Morgan to also cover her legal fees.

“Sadly, after nearly five years of marriage, Megan and I are filing for divorce,” Morgan said in a statement to Page Six at the time the divorce was announced. “This is a challenging time for all involved, so I ask that you please respect our privacy.”

Morgan is also father to adult children Gitrid, 34, Malcom, 32, and Tracy Jr., 28, whom he shares with ex-wife Sabina Morgan.