Tracy Morgan’s Wife Files For Sole Custody

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Tracy Morgan’s estranged wife, Megan Wollover, has filed for sole legal and physical custody of their daughter — 7-year-old daughter, Maven.

According to documents obtained by Page Six, she is also requesting alimony. Alimony is reportedly a part of their prenuptial agreement.

Wollover cited irreconcilable differences as the cause of the split.

