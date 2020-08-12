Toshiba posts first quarterly operating loss in nearly four years By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2

© . FILE PHOTO: Logo of Toshiba Corp is seen as Window cleaners work on the company’s headquarters in Tokyo

TOKYO () – Japanese industrial conglomerate Toshiba (OTC:) Corp reported on Wednesday its first quarterly operating loss in nearly four years as the coronavirus pandemic hit demand for its electronic devices, copiers and chip-making equipment.

The company posted an operating loss of 12.6 billion yen ($118 million) for the April-June quarter, versus a year-before profit of 7.83 billion yen.

The result was worse than an average analyst estimate for a 3.43 billion yen loss compiled by Refinitiv, but in line with Toshiba’s own prediction in June that operating losses in the April-September half may total 10 billion to 20 billion yen.

Toshiba last suffered a quarterly operating loss in the October-December quarter of 2016, at the peak of a crisis stemming from the failure of its U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse.

It maintained its annual profit forecast at 110 billion yen, down 15.7% from the previous year, avoiding a major downward revision thanks to its public infrastructure businesses that are relatively resilient to a global economic slump.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR