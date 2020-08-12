Tiny Harris Defends Daughter Zonnique’s Pregnancy

Tiny Harris has spoken out in defense of her daughter, Zonnique after social media called her out for getting pregnant without being married.

“I was not married and I turned out fine. I did not struggle — I was out there getting my money,” the Xscape member told Page Six. “I had a baby father but we weren’t married and I lived a great life. Zonnique lived a great life. She did not want for anything.”

She continued, “And just because you get married doesn’t mean that you’re going to stay married. “A lot of times that is just and hard on a kid — when their parents split — so either way, some of the outcomes turn out to be the same.”

Last week, Zonnique announced that she is expecting a baby with her boyfriend, Bandhunta. She revealed her pregnancy in PEOPLE.

The announcement came just weeks after she blasted fake pregnancy rumors.