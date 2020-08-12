Tiny Harris Defends Daughter Zonnique’s Pregnancy

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4

Tiny Harris has spoken out in defense of her daughter, Zonnique after social media called her out for getting pregnant without being married.

“I was not married and I turned out fine. I did not struggle — I was out there getting my money,” the Xscape member told Page Six. “I had a baby father but we weren’t married and I lived a great life. Zonnique lived a great life. She did not want for anything.”

