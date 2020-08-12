Tiny Defends Pregnant Daughter Zonnique for Not Wanting to Get Married

Instagram

As some people criticize her 25-year-old daughter for not wanting to get married, the Xscape singer notes in a new interview that marriage will not guarantee people a happy life.

Tameka Cottle‘s (Tiny) daughter Zonnique has been making headlines after she confirmed that she’s expecting her first child with boyfriend Bandhunta Izzy. Some online users slammed both Zonnique and Tiny for the pre-marital pregnancy, especially after Zonnique shared that marriage wasn’t her priority.

Amid the backlash, Tiny jumped to her daughter’s defense in a new interview with PageSix. Calling Zonnique “a very well-rounded woman,” the Xscape singer said, “She’s not ‘fast.’ I was not married and I turned out fine.”

She continued, “I did not struggle – I was out there getting my money. I mean, I had a baby father but we weren’t married and I lived a great life. Zonnique lived a great life [and] she did not want for anything.”

The wife of T.I. went on to note that marriage wouldn’t guarantee people a happy life. “And just because you get married doesn’t mean that you’re going to stay married,” she added. “A lot of times that is just and hard on a kid – when their parents split – so either way, some of the outcomes turn out to be the same.”

This is not the first time for Tiny to defend Zonnique. Prior to this, she clapped back at an online hater who told her, “Finally? Why not teach ya ‘baby’ not to be another BM but to be a WIFE.” To that, Tiny responded, “Girl get tf off my page wit that s**t. She gone be good if she don’t have a husband! I didn’t have one when I had her & we did damn good and we good now!”

Zonnique confirmed her pregnancy in an interview with PEOPLE, sharing that her pregnancy has been “really easy” so far. She told the magazine, “With it being my first time being pregnant, I had so many expectations and was thinking, ‘Oh, it’s going to be really hard.’ I never really had morning sickness.”