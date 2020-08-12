TikTok’s Jaden Hossler Shares Battle With Depression, Prayed to “Die in My Sleep”

Jaden Hossler is speaking out about his mental health.

Ahead of the release of his new song “Pray,” the 19-year-old TikTok star shared the true meaning behind the track’s lyrics. “Without a doubt, this is the realest and most prominent type of song that I’ve made,” Jaden said in a new interview with Radio.com. “Because it’s just something that people struggle with daily, it’s like, just talking about the depression.”

Jaden went on to tell host Kevan Kenney that the song is “kind of like a prayer that I was calling out before when I was in the depression.” Referencing lyrics from the track, Jaden shared, “I’d pray to God, ‘Let me die in my sleep.’ And then coming out of it, there’s the hope at the end of the road, you know? And it changes in verses from going, ‘I pray to God to let me die’ to ‘I pray to God I don’t die in my sleep.'”