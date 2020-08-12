The “Love Island” Couples That Are Still Together

No offense to America or Australia, but this is UK only.
1.
Season 2 winners, Nathan Massey and Cara De La Hoyde.
2.
Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague from Season 5.
3.
Luke Trotman and Siannise Fudge from Season 6.
4.
Jamie Jewitt and Camilla Thurlow, the runners-up from Season 3.
5.
Nas Majeed and Eva Zapico from Season 6.
6.
Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen from Season 2.
7.
Season 6 winners, Paige Turley and Finn Tapp.
8.
Priscilla Anyabu and Mike Boateng from Season 6.
9.
Callum Jones and Molly Smith from Season 6.
10.
Dom Lever and Jess Shears from Season 3.
11.
Bonus: Luke and Lucie Donlan from Seasons 6 and 5.
Sadly every other couple has broken up, but I’m still holding out hope for Sophie and Callum.
