The biggest bargain on every MLB team

Tim Heitman / USA Today Sports Images

Angels owner Arte Moreno was regularly opened up his wallet and signed players to huge deals during his tenure, including Mike Trout, Albert Pujols, Anthony Rendon, and Justin Upton. However, the Angels have also found bargains like Ohtani. The two-way star picked the Angels when he came over from Japan in 2018. He continues to make the league minimum with his first arbitration year in 2021. Ohtani won AL Rookie of the Year as a hitter and pitcher in 2018, and had another fine offensive season in 2019 (.286-18-62 with an .848 OPS in 106 games) while his arm healed from Tommy John surgery.