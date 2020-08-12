The Best Cheap Gaming Headset Deals for August 2020

If you’re a gamer who likes to be fully immersed in the virtual world, then you probably already know that a a quality headset is every bit as important as your keyboard, mouse, and even your monitor. A good headset doesn’t isn’t just necessary to enjoy the game’s soundtrack and audio design: It also lets your ears pick up the smallest in-game details, from ambient noises to an approaching enemy’s footsteps, while also making it easy to instantly communicate with your teammates, chat with your buds, and trade banter with foes with a built-in microphone (something that regular headphones lack).

Whether you’re after a no-frills cheap gaming headset, one of the latest high-end pair of cans featuring all the bells and whistles, or something somewhere in-between, there’s sure to be one out there with your name on it. We’re here to help you find it at a discount: Below, we’ve rounded up all the best cheap gaming headset deals to be found online right now that cover the whole spectrum of price points and features. Read on:

Today’s best gaming headset deals

Nubwo Wired Gaming Headset — $27 with on-page coupon, was $60

— was $60 SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wired Gaming Headset — $35, was $50

— was $50 Corsair HS60 Pro Surround Sound Wired Gaming Headset — $50, was $70

— was $70 Razer Nari Essential Wireless Gaming Headset — $75, was $100

— was $100 Logitech G633 Wireless Gaming Headset — $99 , was $150

— , was $150 HyperX Cloud Revolver S Wired 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset — $110, was $150

How to choose a gaming headset

Choosing the right gaming headset isn’t as big of a decision as buying your next PC or console, but as with a mechanical keyboard or gaming mouse, you naturally don’t want to end up spending your hard-earned cash on one that isn’t a good fit. That’s why after setting your budget, it’s a good idea to spend a little time figuring out exactly what headset features you want and which ones you can live without (or maybe even ones you definitely do not want).

The first consideration after the price is what platform you’re gaming on. The vast majority of gaming headsets are universal in their basic functions, typically using a 3.5mm wired or Bluetooth wireless connection that allows them to interface with most devices (be they computers or consoles). Certain gaming headsets, however, are built with a specific system in mind and may have additional features that only function with that platform. For instance, a PlayStation 4 headset’s in-line remote or other onboard controls might not work properly with on your Xbox or PC even if the audio and basic in-game chat capabilities do, to name one common example. Just be sure to look over the specs and read customer reviews to make sure the headset you’re eyeing will operate fully with your chosen gaming setup. This is especially important if, like many gamers, you play on more than one platform.

Choosing between a wired or wireless headset boils down to sound fidelity and convenience. Audiophiles generally agree that wired connections produce the best sound (which is not to say that a cheap wired gaming headset will sound better than a high-end wireless headset), so if you don’t absolutely need a wireless headset at your battle station, then it might not be worth paying the premiums that come with Bluetooth-enabled cans. That said, many if not most wireless headsets also include a 3.5mm audio jack and detachable cable, giving you the option for a wired connection when you want it. Along with possibly providing better audio, this also prevents you from draining your wireless headset’s battery all the time.

A final note before you buy: As with most electronics, you tend to get what you pay for, but you also get diminishing returns on your dollar after you cross a certain budget threshold — for gaming headsets, that’s typically around the $80-$100 mark. Nicer gaming headsets will naturally have better sound quality, sturdier construction (usually), nicer materials (namely metal instead of plastic), and clearer microphones, and even nicer ones will feature things like detailed EQ settings you can tweak to fine-tune your experience as well as 7.1 virtual surround sound. Don’t get too caught up with those additional features, however; while nice to have if you’re willing to pay for them, these are not essential and jack up the price. Know what you need, stick to your budget, adjust your expectations to your chosen price point, and you won’t end up with buyer’s remorse.

