Thales Expands Technology Partner Ecosystem to Accelerate Enterprises’ Cloud and Digital Transformation Initiatives

Article content continued

Enabling Trust for DevOps

Digital certificates play an integral role in DevOps workflows, securing authentication across users, devices and applications. The secure identities and certificates establish trust within enterprise infrastructure, pipeline, code and containers. Thales has expanded its DevOps technology partners to include Red Hat, HashiCorp, Kubernetes, VMWare Tanzu, Docker and Google for secure DevOps to enable customers to realise the benefits of automation, scale, & cloud native applications and digital transformation.

Securing the Identities and Data in IoT

In order to secure, manage and authenticate the billions of identities that will be created with the Internet of Things, Thales has recently expanded integrations for its HSMs, Data Encryption and Key Management solutions with leading providers of IoT security solutions such as Cisco, Microsoft, DigiCert, Sectigo, GlobalSign, KeyFactor and Venafi to help organisations secure the billions of identities that will be created over the next few years.

Code Signing becomes an essential service for businesses

Code signing has emerged as an essential ingredient to doing business for virtually any organisation that distributes code to customers and partners. Code signing verifies who the publisher of a specific set of code is and attests that it has not been modified since it was signed. Certificates delivered along with software that has been signed are a key way for users to determine whether software originates from a legitimate source before installing. Today, many software marketplaces, including mobile app stores, require code to be compliant with specific digital signing requirements.