Tencent second-quarter profit beats as games outperform By

© . People walk past a Tencent sign at the company headquarters in Shenzhen
HONG KONG () – Chinese gaming and social media giant Tencent Holdings Ltd (HK:) said second-quarter net profit rose 37%, beating market estimates, on higher demand for its video games as coronavirus-related lockdowns kept people indoors.
The world’s largest gaming firm by revenue booked a 33.1 billion yuan ($4.76 billion) profit for the three months through June. That was ahead of an analyst average estimate of 27.56 billion yuan, according to data from Refinitiv.
Revenue rose 29% to 114.88 billion yuan, versus market expectations of 112.76 billion yuan.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.