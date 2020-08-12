Telus launches ‘NHL on Optik’ TV app

Telus has launched its new ‘NHL on Optik’ app to allow customers to follow their team throughout the playoffs from one location.
The app shows live standings, scores, schedules and games. It can be accessed within the apps menu by pressing the ‘apps’ button on the Optik TV remote control or by selecting channel 910.
Telus notes that the app can also be viewed directly from the home screen just by turning on the TV.
“The home viewing experience is more important than ever as the living room becomes hockey fans’ personal stadium. The NHL Playoffs app is a quick, easy way to stay up to date with NHL scores and stats throughout the playoffs,” Telus stated in an emailed statement.
Image credit: Telus