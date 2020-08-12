Taiwan proposes 10% increase in defence spending for 2021 By

TAIPEI () – Taiwan’s defence spending in 2021 is set to grow 10.2% compared with this year, according to calculations from government figures released on Thursday, ramping up investment in the face of increased military pressure from China.
President Tsai Ing-wen’s cabinet proposed T$453.4 billion ($15.42 billion) in military spending for the year starting January, versus T$411.3 billion budgeted for this year, the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics said in a statement.
