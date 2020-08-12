Sushant Singh Rajput’s family releases a 9 page long open letter

A day after Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut made comments about late Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, the actor’s family has released a strong statement in response. In the 9 page open letter, the family talks about their journey from leaving the native village to shifting to a city to provide a better life to kids.

The letter is written in Hindi and sheds details on Sushant’s family including his mother-father and four sisters. They were always taught to believe in themselves, achieve their dreams and never give up on hard work. They also revealed that after the sudden death of Sushant’s mother, the family decided that instead of moaning her loss, they all will make her proud one day. It was also the moment Sushant decided to turn to acting as his profession.

Through the letter, the family also hinted, without taking any names, that the investigation surrounding Sushant is completely botched up.