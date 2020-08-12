Some Marlins who tested positive for COVID-19 have applied for reinstatement

As the Miami Marlins work to put the coronavirus outbreak that once threatened the club’s season out of memory, manager Don Mattingly gave positive updates on Wednesday about the 17 players associated with the team who reportedly tested positive for the virus.

Per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN), Mattingly told reporters that players who remain sidelined are asymptomatic and “feeling great” but will likely require workouts before they are back in lineups.

“They all feel like they’re ready to go,” Mattingly explained. “There are a lot of guys who have applied for reinstatement. How long that takes, I’m not sure. But they feel like they’re ready to at least get back and start doing something.”

Players who test positive for COVID-19 must quarantine, return multiple negative test results, and also be cleared by medical professionals before they can return to team activities.

The virus outbreak that affected nearly two-dozen members of Miami’s traveling party halted the team’s season from the morning of July 27 through the end of Aug. 3.

Meanwhile, a virus outbreak within the St. Louis Cardinals has left that club idle since a loss to the Minnesota Twins on July 29. It remains unknown if the Cardinals will be cleared to play at the Chicago White Sox on Friday evening.