Social media got a kick out of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s head-butt of Wizards player

Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo inexplicably head-butted Wizards center Moritz Wagner on Tuesday and was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul that sent him to the locker room early.

Replays seemed to show intent behind the head-butt, and the MVP candidate could be suspended by the NBA following his ejection.

While passionate on the floor, Antetokounmpo is not known for having a hot temper. To see him go after a role player was surprising.

Social media, however, got a kick out of the unexpected incident: