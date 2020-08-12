Shannon Elizabeth Credits Nude Scene in ‘American Pie’ for Acting Career

Universal Pictures

The ‘Scary Movie’ actress reflects on her role as naive exchange student Nadia in the 1999 comedy during an interview for new documentary ‘Skin: A History of Nudity in the Movies’.

Shannon Elizabeth has no regrets about stripping off for the “American Pie” movie, insisting the revealing scene kickstarted her career.

The actress agreed to bare almost all in a now-famous webcam scene in the 1999 comedy as naive exchange student Nadia, and she admits she’ll never look back and wish she’d kept her clothes on.

In new documentary “Skin: A History of Nudity in the Movies“, Shannon says, “If I hadn’t done ‘American Pie’ and I hadn’t done the role of Nadia and the nudity that came along with it, I might not have a career today.”

“I mean kids are taking pictures of themselves and putting it on the Internet all the time, so it’s not as big of a deal; you see it (nudity) online every day and you see it on Instagram. I didn’t really think about the fact that my character had nudity. I was a struggling actor auditioning for everything I could, so when I got the role I was so excited to get it.”

“I tried really hard to go in there and not be nervous. We added some stuff that actually wasn’t in the script so in the scene where I walk to the mirror and I’m topless and I’m looking at myself and I’m looking at my stomach and thinking I’m not happy with the way I look because that’s what girls do (sic). Doing ‘American Pie’ and the role of Nadia changed everything for me in my career. I ended up getting a three picture deal with Miramax because of it.”