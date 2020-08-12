Shannon Boyd to retire, Titans and Former Kangaroo granted release

Gold Coast Titans star and former Kangaroos prop Shannon Boyd has been granted a release from his contract.

Due to ongoing injuries, the 27-year-old will retire from first-grade rugby league and return home to country NSW after playing 126 games between the Raiders and Titans.

Titans CEO Steve Mitchell confirmed the news in a statement:

“Shannon has been frustrated by injuries preventing him from being able to deliver his best footy at the Titans, and because of that, he asked the club for a release from his contract to return home to country NSW,” Mitchell said.

“This was obviously a tough decision for Shannon, but one that he has made in the best interests of his family.

“We wish nothing but the best for Shannon and his young family, and we thank them for the contribution they have made to the Gold Coast Titans.”