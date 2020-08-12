‘Serious injuries’ after passenger train derails in eastern Scotland

She described it as an “extremely serious incident”.

Emergency services rushed to the scene at Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire, about 180km north of Edinburgh, at 9.43am local (6.43pm AEST).

Plumes of smoke have been seen rising above the crash site.

“An extremely serious incident on the rail line west of Stonehaven, where a ScotRail passenger train derailed earlier this morning,” Ms Sturgeon told the Scottish parliament.

“The emergency services are currently on site and a major incident has been declared.

“I have just come off a call with Network Rail and the emergency services and, although details are still emerging, I am afraid to say there are early reports of serious injuries.”

She had earlier tweeted: “All my thoughts are with those involved.”

About 30 emergency vehicles and a rescue helicopter have been deployed to the scene.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a tweet that it was a “very serious incident” and “my thoughts are with all of those affected.”

National Rail has also confirmed a disruption on the LNER line between Aberdeen and Leeds, with all lanes blocked. Scotland’s national rail provider, ScotRail, has also said it is helping in the emergency efforts.

Local lawmaker Andrew Bowie said one hospital in nearby Aberdeen had declared a major incident.

Stonehaven is on the line for passenger trains linking Aberdeen with the cities of Edinburgh and Glasgow.

The hilly area was hit by storms and flash flooding overnight.

Early on Wednesday morning, rail operator ScotRail tweeted that services in Scotland would be affected because of “extremely heavy rain flooding”.

Later in the morning, a ScotRail passenger train derailed following a suspected landslip near Stonehaven.

“We obviously don’t know why the derailment took place, but obviously we have suffered terrible weather here,” Bowie said.