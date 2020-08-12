“Selling Sunset’s” Heather Answered Your Burning Questions

Now that you’ve had time to properly digest Season 3 of Selling Sunset, we caught up with Heather Rae Young — one of your favorite Oppenheim agents — to answer some burning questions you’ve been dying to know about the show.
So, what does Heather say Davina’s like in real life? How long was Chrishell out of the office after her divorce bombshell? And how has COVID-19 affected Season 4? Find out the answers to all of these questions and much more, straight from Heather’s mouth:
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!