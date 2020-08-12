Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn says death threats made her tone down her on-screen personality

Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn has revealed that receiving death threats over her on-screen portrayal made her “more reserved”.

Quinn is one of the stars of the hugely popular Netflix reality series, which follows a group of wealthy realtors as they attempt to sell high-end residential properties in Hollywood for brokerage The Oppenheim Group.

As the show’s self-described “villain”, Quinn admitted to People that watching herself back on TV had made her more self-aware about the way she was being edited, saying: “Season two, we definitely went into it a lot more careful.





Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines

“We kind of realised that chronological order is really just a messy thing in reality television,” she continued. “I was thinking, ‘Oh, this will go after this,’ and so we did our best in season two, but we noticed it still didn’t matter sometimes. We still couldn’t win.”

She continued: “We definitely were a little more reserved going into season two. I was scared. I was a little scared. The first few episodes of season two, the editors were like, ‘Where’s the other Christine? Where’s Christine?’ I’m like, ‘Well, that Christine gets death threats.’”

The third season of Selling Sunset dropped on Netflix last Friday (7 August), with the show focusing on Quinn’s forthcoming wedding and Chrishell Stause’s divorce from This is Us star Justin Hartley.

During one episode, Stause revealed that she had found out about the split by text, with the news leaking to the press just 45 minutes later.