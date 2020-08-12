Sarah Cooper, TikTok Star and Trump Mimic, Books Netflix Special

RELATED STORIES

Comedian Sarah Cooper, who during these quaran-times has become a viral sensation of the good kind thanks to her miming of President Trump, has booked her first Netflix special.

The news comes on the heels of Cooper guest-hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday night.

Set for a Fall 2020 premiere, Netflix’s Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine promises “a variety special full of vignettes dealing with issues of politics, race, gender, class and other light subjects,” with Cooper joined by an array of special guests who will participate in short interviews, sketches “and more shenanigans.”

Natasha Lyonne will direct the special as well as executive-produce alongside Cooper, Maya Rudolph, Danielle Renfrew Behrens and Paula Pell, among others.

In April 2020, Cooper went viral with her satirical lip-sync impressions of Trump, disseminated via her TikTok channel and other social media platforms. Her “How to Medical” video, riffing on Trump’s suggestion that people inject disinfectant as a way to combat the coronavirus, has been viewed over 20 million times (and counting).

Previously, Cooper was a writer and correspondent on the CBS All Access pilot Old News, produced by Stephen Colbert, while her best-selling books include 100 Tricks to Appear Smart in Meetings and How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men’s Feelings.