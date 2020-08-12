Sarah Cooper Brought Her Famous TikTok Trump Impression to Jimmy Kimmel Live as Guest Host

While Jimmy Kimmel continues to enjoy a summer away from your TV screen, he’s been inviting some famous pals to guest host in his place, and the latest was Sarah Cooper, newly-minted internet celebrity and the reason your parents won’t stop asking you what TikTok is. Cooper has become famous for uploading videos of herself lip syncing to some of the more eyebrow-raising things Donald Trump has said in public, and while she delivered most of her Jimmy Kimmel Live! monologue as herself, she couldn’t resist bringing out a new bit of her impression series that’s made her a viral sensation.

However, Cooper took some time to roast the man in question first, joking, “And they said a female president would be ‘too emotional. ‘Once a month, she’ll go crazy,’ they said. Can you imagine a president who only goes crazy once a month? But without a crazy president, I wouldn’t be here, so thanks, Trump.”

Cooper also talked through the “insane” year she’s had (“I’m sorry, that’s offensive — this year has been presidential“) going from doing a late-night set at a pizza place in Jersey City to stepping into Kimmel’s shoes. She also spoke about growing up Jamaican and her past working at Google. “People always ask me if it was fun to work at Google, and it was fun,” she said. “I knew I was having fun because they kept telling me how much fun I should have each quarter, or else I would be fired.”

But it wasn’t long before she returned to her favorite target: “I’ve gotten deep inside Donald Trump’s head and let me tell you, it is lonely in there. It’s just me and a person, woman, man, camera, TV. Oh, and a bucket of chicken,” she joked. In effort to prove that she’s more than her Trump impression, Cooper then took questions from her followers, which naturally resulted in her showing off her greatest talent, giving a new face and context to Trump’s words.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs at 11:35/10:35c on ABC.

Sarah Cooper, Jimmy Kimmel LivePhoto: ABC