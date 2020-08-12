Running Schemes: Three Of R.Kelly’s Associates Have Been Arrested For Attempting To Bribe & Threaten His Alleged Accusers

R. Kelly may be behind bars awaiting trial on federal sexual abuse charges, but reportedly three of his associates were out in the free world, attempting to bribe his accusers. They have now been arrested.

On Wednesday, federal prosecutors in Brooklyn announced the arrest of people who were attempting to “silence women through harassment,” according to The New York Times.

“On Wednesday, federal prosecutors in Brooklyn announced the arrests of three people — Donnell Russell, Michael Williams and Richard Arline, Jr. — who were charged in separate schemes to threaten and bribe Mr. Kelly’s accusers, including the burning of the car.”

This is partly in connection to a June 20th incident that Williams is allegedly responsible for. One of the alleged accusers who would possibly testify against R. Kelly found her car on fire.

It was also stated that the men had discussions of bribes as well as threats to reveal sexually explicit photographs of one woman, according to the New York Times.

Arline is accused of offering a $500,000 payment to a victim to keep her from cooperating with the government, according to the Chicago Sun Times.

During a recorded call, he also said he had been in touch with R. Kelly, while he had been in jail.

“If I had a way to talk to Rob (Kelly), being next to him and telling him what’s going on, without nobody listening to, no feds, nobody, he gonna pay her . . . off to be quiet,” adding she “got too much. She got too much.”

Russell allegedly “threatened to reveal sexually explicit photos of her and to publicly reveal her sexual history if she did not end her lawsuit.” Using an alias, he also allegedly created a Facebook page called “Surviving Lies” — a play on the title of the documentary series “Surviving R. Kelly” — and posted screen shots of text messages between Kelly and the victim.

Russell and Arline are friends of R.Kelly, and Williams is related to the singer’s former publicist, according to prosecutors.

As we previously reported, R.Kelly was arrested in July of 2019 where he is currently still jailed. He faces sexual abuse charges of minors both in Chicago in Brooklyn.