Ruby Rose Admits Returning to Film ‘Batwoman’ Soon After Back Surgery ‘Wasn’t the Best Idea’

In a new interview, the ‘XXX: Return of Xander Cage’ star reveals her back injury played a part in her decision to exit The CW’s series, though she’s keen on returning to TV someday.

Ruby Rose has finally revealed the real reasons behind her shocking departure from “Batwoman“. Less than three months after choosing to stay silent about her exit from The CW’s series, the actress known for her role as Kate Kane divulged that her back injury played a big part in her deciding against returning for a second season.

The 34-year-old actress, who injured her back in an on-set accident in 2019, made the revelation in an interview with Entertainment Weekly published on Monday, August 11. When addressing the challenges she faced as the lead star, she confessed that her decision to return filming the superhero series soon after undergoing back surgery “wasn’t the best idea.”

Having said that “being the lead of a superhero show was tough,” Ruby explained, “But I think, in that particular instance, it was a lot more difficult because I was still recovering from my surgery. I had my surgery and then 10 days later I went to work, which maybe wasn’t the best idea.” She added, “Most people take about a month or three off before they return to work, so it was definitely made more difficult by that.”

In the chat, the former “Orange Is the New Black” star additionally offered another reason for her exit. “It wasn’t so much [the injury], especially because after we wrapped up we didn’t get to finish the real finale because of COVID,” she shared. “You know, you have time in quarantine and sort of isolation to just think about a lot of different things and what you want to achieve in life and what you want to do.”

Fortunately, Ruby was able to have an honest conversation with producers about her decision to leave. “I think for both [me and the producers], it was a great opportunity to have a dialogue about a lot of things,” she clarified. “I respect them so much and they’ve been so respectful to me.”

Despite her departure, Ruby insisted she was “honored” to have been given the chance to take on the LGBTQ character. “The accomplishment and the trust that people put in you to do that role and then there’s also the vibrancy of being able to come on set and set the mood and the tone and the trust being put into it is something that’s been such an honor,” she stated.

“And I love my experience in ‘[Batwoman]’. I’m so grateful that we got to achieve everything that we did and I’m proud of everyone that worked on it. I’m proud of myself for working under sort of interesting circumstances, you know, with the recovery and all,” she continued. “I would definitely do [TV] again. I just think that it was also time for me to take a break to fully heal and then return.”

Ruby is also highly supportive of Javicia Leslie who has been signed to front the second season. “I think she definitely knows what she’s doing and she seems fantastic,” she raved. “I think that honestly, I was so proud and so happy when I was told who would be replacing me. I’m just really stoked and I’m definitely going to watch the next season as well and see how it all comes together.”