Royce Da 5’9 Calls XXL Freshman Class List ‘Blasphemous’

XXL released its 2020 Freshman Class and Detroit rapper Royce Da 5’9 isn’t a fan of it — calling the cover “blasphemous.”

“Next time y’all ask me to do a interview, Ima go missing like Detroit is from this blasphemous freshman cover @xxl. Still love y’all tho,” he wrote alongside a rolling eye emoji.

Most year, the list trends all day and always receives heavy criticism, but social media thinks that this could be the worst list to date. Royce is upset that Detroit is missing from the lineup, while others are just upset.

6ix9ine’s best, DJ Akademiks also thinks the list is trash.

This year’s list includes Chika, Rod Wave, Polo G, Calboy, Lil Tjay, Fivio Foreign, 24K Goldn, NLE Choppa, Mulatto, Babe Keem, Lil Keed and Jack Harlow.

