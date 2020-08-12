Rose McGowan Wins Legal Battle Against Former Lawyer

WENN

A judge has dismissed the defamation lawsuit filed by attorney Jose Baez against the ‘Charmed’ actress, claiming the star’s opinion was protected by the First Amendment.

A legal case against actress Rose McGowan has been dismissed by a court in Chicago.

Attorney Jose Baez sued the “Charmed” actress for defamation earlier this year (20) after she slammed him on Twitter and in comments to the Daily Beast, the New York Times, and CNN.

While he alleged she called him “truly terrible human and a disgrace of a lawyer,” the case was tossed, confirmed the New York Post’s gossip column Page Six, with a judge ruling McGowan’s statements were opinion protected by the First Amendment.

Baez’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, has now said he’s contemplating an appeal due to a “factual error” in the judge’s opinion.