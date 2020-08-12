Rockies’ Daniel Bard gets first save in 9 years; Charlie Blackmon hitting .500

Rockies reliever Daniel Bard could honestly not remember the last he closed out a big-league game and recorded the save.

He had to be told: June 5, 2011 as a member of the Boston Red Sox, vs. Oakland, at Fenway Park.

“I know I have a handful of saves my career, but when we’re talking that nine years ago was the last one, I don’t remember it all,” he said. “It’s a pretty good stretch between, right?”

Career save No. 6 came Tuesday night when manager Bud Black called on Bard to stop the bleeding. The Rockies’ 8-2 lead had been cut to 8-7 in the ninth and Arizona had two outs with runners at first and third. Bard struck out Stephen Vogt with a slider to finish off a wild night at Coors Field.

With the game seemingly spinning out of control, manager Bud Black called on Bard, who made his Rockies debut on July 25, more than seven years after the yips had forced him out of the big leagues.

“When I handed him the ball, he said, ‘Let’s close this out,’ ” Black said. “There was a calmness to him, that, for me, was really cool.”

Here are some other newsworthy notes from a wild night in LoDo, courtesy of the Rockies media relations staff:

— Starter Kyle Freeland pitched seven innings, allowing two runs on seven hits with one walk and two strikeouts. He’s pitched four consecutive quality starts to begin the season, his longest streak since a streak of 11 straight to end his breakout 2018 season.

— Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon extended his hitting streak to 15 games, the second-longest hitting streak of his career. His longest was 17 games, from Sept. 8-25, 2018.

— Blackmon is batting .567 (34-for-60) with 17 runs, six doubles, three home runs, 20 RBIs and five walks over the streak.

— According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Blackmon’s .567 average is the highest across a streak of at least 15 games since Houston’s Lance Berkman hit .586 (34-for-58) in 15 games from May 3-18, 2008.

— Blackmon is hitting .500 (34-for-68) for the season. He is the fifth player in the last 50 seasons to hit .500 or better through his team’s first 17 games, joining Tony Perez (1970, Cincinnati), Rod Carew (1983, California Angels), Larry Walker (Rockies 1997) and Barry Bonds

(2004, San Francisco).

— Blackmon is also the major leaguer to bat .500 or better through his first 66 (or more) at-bats of a season since Walker in 1997. Walker was 34-for-67 (.507) through April 22, and 34-for-68 after his first hitless at-bat on April 23 (all per Elias Sports Bureau).

— Garrett Hampson doubled and tripled in the eighth inning, becoming the first player in franchise history to record a double and a triple in the same inning.

