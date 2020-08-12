Robin Williams’ Son Zak Pens Heartfelt Tribute to His Dad on the Anniversary of His Death

A day before the anniversary, Robin’s only daughter, Zelda Williams, also shared a message with fans of her father’s about why they wouldn’t find her on social media on the sad day.

“Tomorrow is Dad’s death anniversary,” Zelda began her note. “As always, I will not be here.”

“It’s hard for me on regular, good days to remain the person expected to graciously accept the world’s need to share their memories of him and express their condolences for his loss,” she elaborated. “As I’ve said in the past, while I am constantly touched by all of your boundless continued love for him, some days it can feel a bit like being seen as a roadside memorial—a place, not a person—where people drive past and leave their sentiments to then go about their days comforted their love for him was witnessed.”