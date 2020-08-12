RAF airman, 25, who was ‘determined to win’ rugby match against the Army died of brain injury

Senior aircraftman Scott Stevenson, 25, (pictured) was hurt playing for the RAF first team in the inter-services match lsat year

An RAF airman who was determined not to let his side down in a rugby match against the Army died from a head injury after refusing to leave the pitch despite suffering three serious blows to the head, an inquest heard.

Senior aircraftman Scott Stevenson, 25, was hurt playing for the RAF first team in the inter-services match lsat year.

The fullback was tackled four times – three involving significant blows to the left side of his head – before falling unconscious in the second half of the game.

He was airlifted from the pitch in Aldershot, Hants, to St George’s Hospital, London, but died three days later with his parents present.

Footage of the match appears to show Mr Stevenson being hit on the left side of his head by a player’s knee.

He looks ‘dazed and confused’ when he stands up, and minutes later he fell unconscious.

Earlier in the match, Mr Stevenson, who was based at RAF Marham, Norfolk, suffered at least three tackles to his head, and could be seen holding where he was hit, but he continued playing.

His mother Donna Stevenson, who had been watching the match streamed online, told the inquest at Winchester Coroners’ Court: ‘I’ve lost my son and my best friend. He was always there for me.

‘When I watched that game online and I saw him go down, I knew that my world was changed forever.

‘I knew that he was never going to come back, especially when I saw him in the hospital. I just knew then that I had lost him.’

Marham Wing GR4 Tornadoes at RAF Marham, Norfolk, where Scott Stevenson was based

His father, Stephen Stevenson, told the inquest he had coached Scott from the age of five, adding: ‘There was a great affinity between us. I taught him how to tackle and he was one of the best.

‘The saddest part of this is that I played the game longer than he was alive. I’ve had bangs to the head and been unconscious and I’m still here. It’s tough to accept that.’

He added: ‘For me, the legacy moving forward is that we need to educate players that when it comes to a head injury.

‘At the point of feeling numbness in one of your limbs, that means it’s pretty serious and you owe it to yourself to get off the field and get yourself sorted out.’

Christopher Wilkinson, senior area coroner for Hampshire, New Forest, Portsmouth and Southampton, said: ‘Scott’s strength of character, with his absolute dedication to the game and his team, may have prevented him from raising a flag to say he wasn’t feeling good.’

Mr Wilkinson recorded a verdict of accidental death due to a ‘significant brain injury’ incurred in the match on September 13 last year.

He said: ‘There has been a change over the years. A focus on concussion and head injury has become a significant part of the semi-professional game. That should continue and it is apparent that was treated carefully throughout the match.’

He continued: ‘The footage of the match itself shows Scott healthy, fit, fully engaged in the match, playing as he has always done.

‘As I would expect with this level of game in the Armed Services, the level of professionalism was immense.

‘It is evident that in a slightly gentler first half, Scott did take a couple of blows to the left side of his head and he can be seen rubbing his head.

‘Scott was then involved in a significantly heavy tackle in the last ten minutes of the game.’

‘There appears to have been a knee contact with the left side of his head. And that’s the one where he looks dazed and confused when he stands up.

‘We know that minutes later, he was showing significant signs of concussion and then he fell into unconsciousness.’

He added: ‘I do believe he won’t have told anybody that he wasn’t feeling well because of his determination to get the match finished on a win.’

Mr Wilkinson described the airman’s death as a ‘tragedy’.

The airman’s brother, Shaun Stevenson, said: ‘It didn’t really matter if you had known Scott for 25 years or 25 minutes, you would immediately find a place for him in your heart.

‘We know the huge number of lives he touched. At his funeral, people had to wait outside the church to enter because it was so full.’