R.Kelly Reportedly Received $1.2M Last Year Despite Claiming Lack Of Funds-Opened Bank Account In Someone Else’s Name

Chile, R. Kelly reportedly had them coinzzz the whole time and had everybody fooled. Despite R. Kelly claiming lack of funds, he reportedly controlled a bank account that received at least $1.2 million last year, according to reports.

The bank account was created shortly after the singer was charged with sex crimes in Cook County Circuit Court, the Chicago Sun times reports.

It’s also reported that the singer opened the bank account in the name of a nominee–essentially in someone else’s name–and he can be heard on recorded jail calls directing people to contact the person “to receive payments indirectly from Kelly.”

According to the Chicago Sun times, that’s when prosecutors discovered bank records belonging to an attorney representing R. Kelly in federal court in Brooklyn.

Last year, R. Kelly opened an account in the name of an individual who also incorporated a business called ‘SomeBrotherLuv LLC’. Within the next month, he assigned his music royalties to flow into its account.

While trying to determine if the money was being used for bribes or to avoid financial penalties, prosecutors subpoenaed records for that account.

The R,amp;B crooner’s defense team accused the feds last month of an “unreasonable, intimidating, and harassing fishing expedition into the records of Mr. Kelly’s current counsel.”

They did so after discovering federal prosecutors had obtained bank records from Kelly’s attorneys and a law firm that once represented Kelly, records show.

His lawyers are arguing that R. Kelly should be free, and that he is not a flight risk. Assistant U.S. Attorney, Angel Krull, decided on Tuesday that bank records obtained by government investigators show otherwise.

As previously reported, three of his associates have now been arrested for reportedly attempting to bribe and threaten alleged accusers.

R.Kelly was arrested in July of 2019 where he is currently still jailed. He faces sexual abuse charges of minors in both Chicago and Brooklyn.