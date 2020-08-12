Queen Elizabeth II approves Victoria Cross award to Tasmanian war hero

Governor-General David Hurley said the awarding of our highest military honour to Mr Sheean should serve as a significant moment for all Australians.

“This is a momentous day for the Sheean family, their pride and emotion was very evident,” Mr Hurley said.

“Many have really been taken back to his commitment to his mates and his sacrifice – it should inspire us all.”

The Victoria Cross comes after the Sheean family’s long campaign for him to receive the award.

“It is indeed a great day for our nation, our navy and a young Australian sailor who paid the highest price to save his shipmates from certain death,” Chief of Navy Admiral Michael Hudson said.

“This is the stuff of legends.”