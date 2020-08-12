Princess Diana musical to debut on Netflix before hitting Broadway By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
7
2/2

© . FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO OF THE PRINCES OF WALES SITTING IN FRONT OF A BRITISH FLAG

2/2

By Lisa Richwine

LOS ANGELES () – A new musical about Britain’s Princess Diana will be filmed without an audience and air on Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:) in early 2021 before it debuts on Broadway, producers announced on Wednesday.

The unusual arrangement for “Diana” was made as Broadway remains closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We couldn’t be more excited to finally be able to share our show with theater lovers everywhere,” the producers said in a statement. “Though there is no substitute for the live theater, we are honored to be a part of the quality entertainment that Netflix provides its subscribers worldwide.”

“Diana” had been set to open on March 31, 2020, but the debut was delayed as Broadway closed its theaters to help prevent the novel coronavirus from spreading. The show had started previews in early March.

The production, which chronicles Diana’s courtship and marriage to Prince Charles and eventual divorce, now is scheduled to open on May 25, 2021.

The Actors’ Equity Association, a labor union representing stage actors, said it had approved a safety plan for rehearsals and recording of the musical. The plan includes regular coronavirus testing, isolating actors and stage managers and changes to ventilation in backstage areas, the group said in a statement.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR