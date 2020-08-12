‘Pose’ Star Sandra Bernhard Faces Backlash After Calling Mariah Carey N-Word in Resurfaced Video

WENN/Joseph Marzullo

In the 1990s clip, the Nurse Judy of the FX hit series can be seen taking to a stage for a stand-up routine in which she makes offensive jokes at the singer’s expense.

People can’t really removed anything once it was on the Internet. “Pose” actress Sandra Bernhard experienced it first hand after an old video of her has made its way out online and earns her backlash since many people found it offensive.

In the 1990s clip, the Nurse Judy of the FX hit series could be seen taking to a stage for a stand-up routine. She made offensive jokes at Mariah Carey‘s expense, telling the audience, “If I have to see her dive into one more swimming pool in another video, and then trying to backtrack on our asses, getting real n****rish at the Hilton hotel suite with Puff Daddy and all the greasy, chain-wearing black men.”

As if that’s not enough, she also called the “All I Want for Christmas Is You” hitmaker a “phony White b***h.” Additionally, Sandra talked about the “ghetto divas” like Mary J. Blige, Missy Elliot and Lil’ Kim.

“Just a reminder that Nurse Judy from Pose called Mariah Carey a ‘n****er’ and made fun of other black artist,” a Twitter user wrote alongside the clip. “Why was I just scrolling and came across a video of Sandra Bernhard using the n-word & making fun of Mari4h Carey for not being ‘Black enough’…? We’re gonna have to audit every ‘comedian’ from the 90s. I know it’s everyone but there’s something really really wrong with comedy,” someone else added.

Fellow “Pose” actor Indya Moore also responded to the controversy, admitting that it was “hurtful, confusing, And disappointing.”

However, a user came to Sandra’s defense. The user wrote, “Honey, that was was 20 yrs ago. Things were very, very different then. That audience was filled with black people who, by the sound of it, were having a great time. If they weren’t offended, neither should you be. Now, gather up your dolls and run along.”

Neither Sandra nor Mariah has commented on the matter.