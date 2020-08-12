Portland Timbers win MLS is Back Tournament after edging Orlando City in final

The Portland Timbers won the MLS is Back Tournament on Tuesday after a 2-1 victory over Orlando City in the final.

Portland’s Larrys Mabiala opened the scoring with a header in the 27th minute, though Orlando City’s Mauricio Pereyra evened the score just before halftime at the Walt Disney World Resort. Portland’s Dario Zuparic scored what proved to be the winner for the Timbers in the 66th minute.

Portland secured not only its first trophy since 2015 with the win, but also a place in next year’s Concacaf Champions League.

Portland took the lead in the 27th minute, Mabiala heading in a lovely set-piece from Diego Valeri.

But Orlando drew level six minutes before halftime after some nice work by Nani. The former Manchester United star beat his man down the left before crossing, with Pereyra putting away the equaliser.

However, another Portland set-piece led to the Timbers restoring their lead. Valeri’s corner caused problems before Zuparic turned in Jeremy Ebobisse’s effort for what proved to be the decisive goal.

This is Portland’s second piece of silverware after they also lifted the MLS Cup in 2015.

Los Angeles FC striker Diego Rossi finished as top scorer of the tournament, with seven strikes to his name. The Timbers’ Sebastian Blanco contributed a tournament-high five assists.

Portland’s win in the final has booked their place in the Concacaf Champions League next year in what will be their third appearance at the competition.