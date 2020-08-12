Poll shows SNP on course for huge Holyrood win as backing for independence also increases

THE SNP is on course for a crushing victory at the next Holyrood election, according to a new poll.

The snapshot found the Nationalists on 57% in first-past-the-post constituencies, which would help the SNP secure a sizeable majority.

In another boost for Nicola Sturgeon, support for independence stands at 53%, which is in line with recent polls.





SNP insiders had feared the pupil grading scandal would dent their support, but the poll suggests more voters are flocking to the party.

Conducted for The Times, YouGov surveyed 1,142 Scottish adults between August 6th and 10th, which was in the middle of the school results fiasco.

It found the SNP on 57% in constituencies for the Holyrood election and 47% on the regional vote. A projection gave the SNP 74 seats, which exceeds the 65 required for a Scottish Parliament majority.

The Tories trailed in second place on 20% in constituencies and 21% on the Lists, a result which could give new leader Douglas Ross’ party 29 seats – down from the 2016 election.

The poll provided a disastrous set of numbers for Scottish Labour, which slumped to 14% on first-past-the-post and the second vote. The projection estimated Labour would win 18 seats.

Similarly, the SNP’s increased support appeared to have a knock on effect on the Scottish Greens, who were projected to win only 3 seats.

On the independence question, excluding don’t knows, Yes stood at 53% and No came in at 47%.

Leader approval ratings also offered more good news for Sturgeon and awful numbers for Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard.

She had an overall approval rating (“well” minus “badly”) of 50%, while Leonard’s figure was -27%.

This was in contrast to UK Labour leader Keir Starmer (14%) and Ross (-15), but he has only been in post for a week.

The latest YouGov figures show the highest levels of support for independence and the SNP recorded by the polling firm.